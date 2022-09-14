KMC takes action against encroachments, use of plastic bags

On the instructions of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation(KMC) under the supervision of Senior Director Land Anti-encroachments Imran Ahmed Rajput started crackdown against encroachments and use of plastic bags in different districts of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation(KMC) under the supervision of Senior Director Land Anti-encroachments Imran Ahmed Rajput started crackdown against encroachments and use of plastic bags in different districts of the city.

During the operation, a large number of plastic bags, stalls, carts and other goods placed on the roads and footpaths were also confiscated, said a statement on Wednesday.

The administrator of the city in the last meeting with the heads of different KMC departments had directed to remove encroachments at the earliest.

He said that due to encroachment, the citizens have to face difficulties and the flow of traffic on the roads is also affected.

He had directed the Anti-Encroachment department to make an area completely free from encroachment and make it a model and later this type of action should be implemented in other areas as well.

The administrator said that at the same time, to ensure the implementation of the ban on the use and sale of plastic bags within the KMC limits, the relevant departments should take full action.

"Especially the use of plastic bags should be eliminated in the markets of KMC," he added.

He had further directed the Anti-Encroachment department to take action at petrol pumps, swimming pools, nurseries and other places to provide protection to the citizens from dengue virus after the rains and provide awareness to the citizens in this regard.

Following instructions of the administrator Karachi, the Anti-Encroachment Department seized the stalls, carts and other items placed on the road and footpath in the Saddar area and MA Jinnah Road in the South District.

Director South Zain Malik, Deputy Director Nauman Ahmed Khan, Area Police and other staff participated in the action against encroachment.

A large number of plastic bags were seized during the operation in different areas of Gulshan e Iqbal Division in East District.

Awareness pamphlets regarding the ban on plastic shopping bags were also distributed during the operation.

Director East Khurshid Mukarram, Deputy Director Sohail Rana, area police and anti-encroachment staff participated in the operation.

Similarly, in North Nazimabad buffer zone, an awareness campaign was launched regarding the elimination of dengue virus during which the water from the tubs at the tire puncture shops was discarded.

The shopkeepers were warned to keep clean water open as it is a breeding ground for dengue virus and the action was taken along with the Central Director, Deputy Director and anti-encroachment staff.

According to the Anti-Encroachment department, the instructions of the administrator Karachi are being fully implemented and the action against encroachment, plastic bags will continue in the future as well.

The relevant officers and staff in all districts of the city will carry out their operation with the help of law enforcement agencies.

The citizens and the business community have also been requested to cooperate with the municipal officers and staff in this campaign so that the city can be cleared of encroachments as soon as possible.