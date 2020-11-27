KMC takes action against illegal slaughter house : Seizes 345 KGs meat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC's veterinary department on Friday took action against illegal slaughter house in district Malir and seized 345 kilograms of beef which has been deposited to zoo for feeding animals.

The action was taken on the directives of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, said a statement on Friday.

The teams of veterinary department are conducting raids across the city to ensure provision of hygienic meat.