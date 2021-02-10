KMC takes all stakeholders onboard for development of Karachi: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was taking all stakeholders on board in the path of development of the city.

"Civic issues are given special attention in developed countries and we would keep striving for betterment of Karachi with the help of social and welfare organizations," the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation led Muhammad Khalid Noor here at his office.

Mufti Bilal Shah, Athar Mehboob and Dr Yameen Qureshi, KMC's Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem were also present on the occasion.

The delegation discussed about civic issues and supported the KMC in its efforts to provide facilities to the people. They assured the Administrator their full support.

The Administrator informed the delegation about measures being taken by KMC to uplift infrastructure of the city including roads, flyovers, underpasses, parks and street lights.

He said that the KMC had decided to keep the incumbent infrastructure intact before initiating new projects to facilitate the citizens at the earliest.

He said that the situation is improved considerably after reconstruction of roads and repairing of street lights.

Ahmed said that all institutions of Karachi want to play their due role in the city's development, adding that social and welfare organizations are also commendable the way they came up to work for the city.

The Administrator said that the KMC had got support of social and welfare organizations in plantation, fumigation and other measures.

The people were facing hardships as the cemeteries were short of space but now we have decided to form management committees comprising of representatives of welfare organizations as well as KMC.

He was of the view that around 70,000 saplings would be planted under the campaign going to be started from 15th February, adding that proper mechanism for taking care of the planted trees would also be made.

"We don't need funds but support from all stakeholders. Karachi would become green once these saplings turned into trees," he added.

He said that the appreciation from the people is moral booster for him as well officials and employees of KMC.

Ahmed said that Karachi is the biggest city and economical hub of Pakistan.