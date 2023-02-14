KMC takes steps to promote sports at grassroots level: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is promoting sports at the grassroots level so that new talents emerge and shine the name of the country in the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is promoting sports at the grassroots level so that new talents emerge and shine the name of the country in the world.

Being the most popular sport played in the resource, which is very popular among the poor and middle class, softball players will be provided opportunities and the facilities of this game will be improved.

He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the softball tournament organized for children at KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road.

On this occasion, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Hosni, Director Sports Aftab Qaim Khani and other officers were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that seeing the children here playing softball felt that our new generation is very talented and hardworking, if given the right opportunities, it is fully capable of raising the flag of Pakistan in the world of sports, KMC Sports. The purpose of building a softball court in the complex is to promote the sport and encourage children to engage in positive and healthy activities.

These children will go on to show the essence of their abilities in the provincial and national level competitions and we will have the best players available for the national team.

It is gaining popularity, especially the students of schools and colleges are very interested in this sport and the good thing is that they are also understanding the nuances of this sport and their training quality is very good which all Credit goes to the softball coaches.

"If the senior players continue to guide the budding talent like this, the day is not far when we will be able to impress the world in every sport, and bring honor to our country at the international level," he said.

Today, the sports sector has become a lucrative industry, hosting major and international sports events around the world not only brings honor and good name to the country but also earns valuable foreign exchange through them. Sports facilities and activities are further promoted in KMC sports complex.

Softball is a recreational sport played with fewer players and on a relatively small court, in which children and adults alike participate and every year the world championship is organized in different levels, initially this game started as an indoor game, now it has become an outdoor game, children, adults, men and women are all participating.

He said that the KMC will continue to take steps to promote softball on city level.