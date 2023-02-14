UrduPoint.com

KMC Takes Steps To Promote Sports At Grassroots Level: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 08:32 PM

KMC takes steps to promote sports at grassroots level: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is promoting sports at the grassroots level so that new talents emerge and shine the name of the country in the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is promoting sports at the grassroots level so that new talents emerge and shine the name of the country in the world.

Being the most popular sport played in the resource, which is very popular among the poor and middle class, softball players will be provided opportunities and the facilities of this game will be improved.

He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the softball tournament organized for children at KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road.

On this occasion, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Hosni, Director Sports Aftab Qaim Khani and other officers were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that seeing the children here playing softball felt that our new generation is very talented and hardworking, if given the right opportunities, it is fully capable of raising the flag of Pakistan in the world of sports, KMC Sports. The purpose of building a softball court in the complex is to promote the sport and encourage children to engage in positive and healthy activities.

These children will go on to show the essence of their abilities in the provincial and national level competitions and we will have the best players available for the national team.

It is gaining popularity, especially the students of schools and colleges are very interested in this sport and the good thing is that they are also understanding the nuances of this sport and their training quality is very good which all Credit goes to the softball coaches.

"If the senior players continue to guide the budding talent like this, the day is not far when we will be able to impress the world in every sport, and bring honor to our country at the international level," he said.

Today, the sports sector has become a lucrative industry, hosting major and international sports events around the world not only brings honor and good name to the country but also earns valuable foreign exchange through them. Sports facilities and activities are further promoted in KMC sports complex.

Softball is a recreational sport played with fewer players and on a relatively small court, in which children and adults alike participate and every year the world championship is organized in different levels, initially this game started as an indoor game, now it has become an outdoor game, children, adults, men and women are all participating.

He said that the KMC will continue to take steps to promote softball on city level.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Sports Exchange Poor Road Guide Women All Industry Best Court

Recent Stories

DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan on Feb 15-16: FO

DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan on Feb 15-16: FO

3 minutes ago
 DC directs FDA to take steps for beautification of ..

DC directs FDA to take steps for beautification of roads, overhead bridges, unde ..

5 minutes ago
 Security measures for PSL, other events discussed

Security measures for PSL, other events discussed

1 minute ago
 Chinese, Iranian Leaders Speak Against Foreign Int ..

Chinese, Iranian Leaders Speak Against Foreign Interference in Countries' Domest ..

1 minute ago
 Georgia Limits Sea Traffic Along Coastline After B ..

Georgia Limits Sea Traffic Along Coastline After Blast in Batumi Port - Ministry

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) utilizi ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) utilizing all resources for eliminati ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.