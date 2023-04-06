KMC to auction various licenses to increase revenue

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has directed the heads of departments of KMC to immediately make arrangements for the auction of various licenses so that recovery could be enhanced.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the revenue collection of various departments and directed them to take steps to increase the revenue through auctioning of various KMC licenses, said a spokesperson of KMC on Thursday.

He said that all departments concerned should ensure the implementation of the directive given in this regard and give it a top priority.

He said that the availability of revenue is important for any institution, and it is necessary to speed up the recovery process in order to provide better municipal services to the citizens.

He said departments concerned should ensure better utilization of existing resources for increasing revenue and the revenue collection staff should be instructed that release of various license should be done without delay.

In this regard, the auction process should be carried out in a transparent and efficient manner, the directive issued by the Administrator Karachi in this regard has been sent by the Municipal Commissioner of KMC to all departmental heads with instruction of immediate implementation.