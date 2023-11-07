Open Menu

KMC To Become Self-reliant By Improving Tax System: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) can stand on its feet in one year if the tax networking is improved and unnecessary interference is not done

He said the KMC has 27.4% land control of the city and the Mayor has no direct administrative relationship with other administrations.

Sindh government has no representation in institutions like Karachi Electric and Sui Gas and the city can run better if it is allowed to run, he said this while talking to a delegation of police officers consisting of participants of the 50th Specialized Training Program and 26th Initial Command Course at his office on Tuesday.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, DIG Nauman Siddiqui, Course Commander SSP Mubashir Mekan and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all over the world municipal bodies are considered the government as these organizations issue even driving licenses and passports.

He urged the Police officers that they should embrace the poor and keep the doors of their offices open for them.

At present, Towns in Karachi are more powerful than KMC, they collect property tax, advertising, parking and trade license fees, Green. Red Line projects on University Road and MA Jinnah Road in Karachi are executed under the Federal government, he said.

We have to protect the citizens from the hardships they face in their daily lives and take whatever steps are necessary without delay, he said.

