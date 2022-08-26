UrduPoint.com

KMC To Establish Camps In Metropolis To Collect Donations For Flood/rain Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 07:36 PM

On the directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will establish flood relief camps at different places of the metropolis to collect donations for the flood victims

The relief camps will be set up at KMC Head office, Frere Hall, Safari Park, Hill Park, Urban Forest Clifton on August 28 to collect donations for the flood victims, said a spokesperson of KMC on Friday.

Cricket match between Pakistan and India will also be televised on big screens on August 28 at the relief camps.

The Administrator Karachi requested the citizens to donate at the flood relief camps as there is an urgent need for tents, rations, medicines, wood and drinking water for the flood affected people in Sindh.

"The Sindh government is providing aid to the victims, but philanthropists should also participate in this charity as we have to help our brothers and sisters in this difficult time," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC will also participate in this good cause like other institutions.

He said that flood relief camps are being established at various places including the KMC head office so that the citizens can reach there easily.

"If possible, the people of Karachi can donate to help our flood-affected brothers," he added.

The Administrator said that on August 28, Sunday arch rivals Pakistan and India will face each other in Asia Cup and KMC will set up big screens at different places.

He said that the big screens will be set up at Frere Hall, Safari Park, Hill Park and Urban Forest Clifton along with flood relief camps so that citizens can enjoy the India-Pakistan match while doing humanitarian duty and donating to the flood relief fund.

The Administrator Karachi said that the current situation required all of us not to leave our Pakistani brothers and sisters affected by rains and floods alone and play our part to help them as much as possible.

"It is also our responsibility as human beings and responsible citizens to go ahead and play our role whenever the country needs us," he said and added that it is good that various institutions and people at the individual level are helping the flood victims.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab hoped that all these efforts will yield useful results and we as a nation will be successful in this time of trial.

