KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that in view of the difficulties faced by citizens on University Road due to the construction of the Red Line Bus Corridor, the pace of work on this project should be expedited while the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will extend all possible support for the construction of the Red Line Corridor.

He made these remarks during a meeting at the KMC's head office with a 17-member delegation from the Asian Development Bank, led by Lloyd Wright, on Monday.

He assured the Asian Development Bank delegation that KMC will provide all necessary support regarding the Red Line Bus Rapid System and that every effort will be made to ensure completion of this project as soon as possible.

During this meeting, the delegation members briefed Mayor Karachi on the progress of the Red Line Bus Rapid System project currently under construction on University Road and the project for the development of Bagh e Karachi, elaborating on various aspects of the projects.

The Mayor Karachi said that the City Council has the legal authority to pass a resolution regarding KMC land, and approval for the construction of a station for the Red Line at Bagh-e-Karachi will also be obtained from the City Council. The completion of the construction work for the Red Line bus rapid project will provide modern transportation facilities to a large number of people, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized that the Red Line Bus Rapid System project is of great significance for Karachi, as a large number of citizens use University Road for their daily commutes. This long corridor hosts several important government and private offices, universities, and the Expo Center; hence, the city cannot afford any further delays in the project.

He mentioned that a beautiful garden is being developed on 54 acres of land in Bagh e Karachi, adjacent to the Red Line Bus station at the site of the former Aladdin Park, and a City Council hall with a capacity of 500 members will also be constructed here. The master plan for the project includes small cricket area, children play area , a lake, a food court, and the provision of fiber optic infrastructure along with other facilities, he added.

He said that the City Council hall and adjacent offices will be designed to blend seamlessly with the Bagh e Karachi, ensuring that this expansive garden remains lush and beautiful. A large number of shade and flowering trees will be planted here to help reduce pollution from an environmental standpoint, he said.

The Mayor Karachi noted that urban rapid bus transport projects aim to provide modern and quality travel facilities to citizens through mass transit. Many metropolitan cities around the world have developed urban rapid bus and train projects, which have particularly benefited residents of large cities.

He said that Karachi, being the largest and most industrialized city in the country, also requires such transportation projects. Therefore, the government has initiated bus rapid transit projects on various important corridors for the convenience of the people, and further such projects will be implemented in the future so that Karachi can join the ranks of cities worldwide where residents have access to modern technology-based travel facilities, he said.