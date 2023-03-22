UrduPoint.com

KMC To Fully Cooperate For Arrangements Of Youm-e-Ali Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said that KMC will provide all possible cooperation with the procession organizers in relation to the arrangements for the procession of Youm-e-Ali

Steps will be taken to repair roads, restore street lights and solve sewage problems, he said while presiding over the meeting in connection with the arrangements for the Youm-e-Ali (R.A) at the KMC head office.

On this occasion, Shabbar Raza, General Secretary of Jafaria Alliance, Shamsul Hasan Shamsi, senior member of the central organization and focal points of various districts focal person were present.

While Senior Director of Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Director General Technical Services Azhar Hussain Shah and officers of the Fire Brigade, City Wardens, Department of Engineering, Electrical and Mechanical and other departments were also present.

Syed Shabbar Raza informed the procession routes and other details of Youm-e-Ali.

He said the condition of the road should be improved on Brito Road, Shahrah Quaideen and M.

A. Jinnah Road around Nishtar Park, there is a problem with the street lights in the area around Preedy Street and Radio Pakistan, they should also be fixed.

Arrangements should also be made for cleanliness in the vicinity, and the debris lying on the roads should be picked up so that the mourners can get convenience, he said.

The Municipal Commissioner said the KMC will carry out patch-working of roads, repair of street lights and other works on the procession routes of Youm-e-Ali within its limits, while the water board will be contacted to solve the sewage problems.

He said the development work is going on in the city, so due to this, the flow of traffic is being disrupted.

Efforts will be made to facilitate by contacting the organizations that are doing the development work, he said.

He said full communication and consultation will be maintained with the organizers in connection with the Youm-e-Ali procession so that all the work can be done in an efficient manner.

