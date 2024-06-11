KMC to get an income of Rs 4 billion from MUCT: Mayor Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will get an income of Rs 4 billion, by collecting Municipal Utility Charges Tax (MUCT) through Karachi Electric bills, from which development work can be done in all the UCs.

He said this while addressing a press conference after the city council meeting on Tuesday. This is not a new tax, rather, it has been in force since June 2, 2008.

On the order of the court, we have passed the resolution from the city council and 195 members have voted in favour of this resolution.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Juman Darwan, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi and other leaders and members of the City Council were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor said that we want to work equally in all areas of Karachi, he said that today this resolution has been a great success with the approval and this council of 2024 will always be remembered.

He said that no land, no property of KMC is being given to anyone and, all the lands will remain the property of KMC but work will be continued under public-private partnership for the improvement and development of the city.

He said that the ownership of Bagh Ibne Qasim's 10 acres of land which is being provided for the Museum of Art will also remain with KMC.

He said that the coming generation is not familiar with the history of Karachi. The history of the city will be made aware through the museum.

He said we have lowered the rate of MUCT as there is no tax for 100 units, only Rs 20 from 101 to 200 units and Rs 40 from those using electricity from 201 to 300 units will be charged and this rate will be kept in the same way.

He said that K Electric will receive seven and a half percent of the deposit and all the remaining amount will be transferred to the account of KMC, we will spend all the money received in this head with transparency and will give account of every rupee.

Earlier, Barrister Murtaza Wahab presided over the meeting of the city council and in the meeting, in collaboration with the Excise and Taxation Department, approval to collect toll tax from vehicles using the roads and bridges of Karachi was given along with approval of establishment of Institute for Cultural Heritage Museum of Art under Public Private Partnership and provision of 10 acres of land in Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi for this purpose.

Selection of Leader of Opposition in Council as per Section 21 in the Elected House of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and amendments related to the recruitment of Pesh Imam and other resolutions were also passed.

Najmi Alam, Qazi Sadruddin, Saifuddin Advocate, Asad Aman, Mubasherul Haque and others addressed the meeting of the council. Through the resolution presented by Qazi Sadruddin and Mubashirul Haq, the name of Saifuddin Advocate belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami was presented as the Leader of the Opposition, which was unanimously approved by the House.

Mayor Karachi congratulated Saifuddin Advocate for being elected Leader of the Opposition and said that he will help in running the House better as the Leader of the Opposition.

Through a resolution presented by Irshad Ali Advocate and Dil Muhammad, in collaboration with KMC and Excise and Taxation Department Government of Sindh, it was approved to collect toll tax from vehicles using roads and bridges.

Through a resolution by Juman Darwan and Dil Muhammad, the resolution regarding the amendment of the post of Imam (Method of Recruitment) presented in house was also approved by majority vote.

Later the meeting was adjourned.