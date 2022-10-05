KMC to keep promoting sports at local level: Murtaza wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation(KMC) would continue to play its role for the promotion of sports activities at the local level.

"Cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan. The Pakistan Super League has given many world class players to the national cricket team who are making the country famous at the international level." "The PSL franchises are playing an important role in making cricket more popular in Pakistan," the Administrator said this while talking to Quetta Gladiator's Azhar Hameed in his office here.

Azhar Hameed apprised the Administrator Karachi about new talent from his franchise and organizing cricket at the grassroots level.

He said that Quetta Gladiator was established after the introduction of Pakistan Super League in 2015 and won the trophy in the fourth season.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said"Quetta Gladiators is an important PSL franchise that has provided opportunities for young players from Karachi to play at a high level."He assured Quetta Gladiators of his full cooperation in implementing their future plan and expressed the hope that in the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League, all the teams would participate in a more professional manner.