KMC To Launch A Month-long Fumigation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:41 PM

KMC to launch a month-long fumigation campaign

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was going to start fumigation campaign to keep the people safe from Malaria, Dengue and other diseases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was going to start fumigation campaign to keep the people safe from Malaria, Dengue and other diseases.

The participation of social and welfare organizations for betterment of Karachi was welcoming, the administrator passed these remarks while inaugurating fumigation campaign at KMC offices here in Saddar area, said a statement.

Sailani Welfare Trust would also assist the KMC in the campaign which would be continued for a month. Trustee of Sailani Welfare Trust Arif Lakhani and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that 20 vehicles of KMC would take part in the campaign while Sailani Welfare Trust workers would also assist the KMC staff.

He said the purpose of including Sailani Welfare Trust in the campaign was to ensure efficiency of the campaign as they were aware of areas.

Ahmed said that it was the prime responsibility of KMC to provide germs free environment to the citizens and they want to do this job effectively.

He said the campaign would begin from districts South and East where it would be continued for a week followed by fumigation in other districts.

"A schedule is made for fumigation and we want to carry out the same in each and every area of Karachi," he added.

The administrator said that civil society and welfare organizations were cooperating with KMC which showed their confidence in the KMC for its performance.

He said that welfare organizations services were also being taken for uplifting graveyards and installation of RO plants.

He said that KMC and welfare organizations including Chhipa, Edhi Foundation and JDC would continue joint efforts in future too.

"The people of Karachi want KMC to deliver for them and all employees and officers have to play their due role in this regard," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

