KMC To Launch Training Program For Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Nursing Aides: Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KMC to launch training program for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Nursing Aides: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that under the City Institute of Health Sciences that has been established in the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is launching a training program for Certified Nursing Assistants and Certified Nursing Aides.

This program will offer one-and two-year diplomas, with 100 percent scholarships for participants.

In a statement on Friday, he said that the aim of this program is to provide modern training for nursing staff in Karachi's medical institutions, including expertise in accidents, emergency and cardiac nursing.

The availability of such skilled nursing staff will enhance the quality of medical services in KMC hospitals and other public and private hospitals in Karachi, ensuring that citizens have access to modern and quality healthcare facilities, he said.

He said that in the start of admissions for the one-year and two-year diploma programs for Certified Nursing Assistants and Nursing Aides at the City Institute of Health Sciences, which operates under the KMC.

He noted that the KMC Institute of Health Sciences is registered with the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council and affiliated with the Sindh Nurses Examination board to ensure the best training for diploma program participants under the guidance of these important institutions.

Additionally, registered nursing staff working in various hospitals in Karachi can apply for a one-year Post-Basic Specialty Program, which will provide them with advanced training in emergency and cardiac nursing.

He encouraged young students associated with the noble profession of nursing in Karachi to take advantage of this program and secure their future by obtaining nursing certifications and modern training.

He emphasized that there is a global need for nursing staff in medical institutions, and young individuals who acquire modern nursing training will have job opportunities available to them.

The nursing training program under the KMC is part of a policy aimed at skill development and employment generation for the youth, and every possible effort will be made to ensure its success.

