KMC to name after underpass as 'Umer Sharif Underpass': Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesman for Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would name after its underpass as 'Umer Sharif.

They have taken the decision to give tribute and acknowledge services of legendary comedian, and renowned actor Umer Sharif, said a news release issued here.

He said, "KMC will name its underpass at junction of Shaheed e Milat and Hyder Ali Roads as Umar Sharif Underpass".