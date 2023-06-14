UrduPoint.com

KMC To Offer Three New Post Graduate Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

KMC to offer three new post graduate programs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A team from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan visited Khairpur Medical College (KMC) to accredit its three units for a post-graduation training programme on Wednesday.

The team comprising Prof. Dr Hakim Abro, Prof. Dr Zafar, Prof. Dr Rafiq Ahmed and Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf visited Medicine Unit-11, Orthopedic and Neurosurgery departments of the KMC to accredit these three departments for postgraduate degrees.

Prof. Dr Kirpal Das, in-charge Medical Unit-11, Dr Naveed Ahmed Solangi, in-charge department of Orthopedic and Dr Mukhtair Lakho, in-charge department of neurosurgery briefed the team about their respective units and told that their units had sufficient facilities to train the postgraduate students.

Principal, Khairpur Medical College, Prof. Rukhsar Ali Shahani, Head of Department Medicine Prof. Dr Javeed Ahmed Phulpoto and Administrator Dr Abdul Hayee Phulpoto briefed the team about the academic and healthcare facilities provided by the KMC to the students. They further told the team that Medicine Unit-1, Paeds Medicine, Ophthalmology, Surgery and Gynecology departments were already providing training to postgraduate students.

The specialist faculties with the assistance of the Department of Medical education develop curricula for each specialty, criteria for accreditation and appointment of supervisors and examiners, they added.

