KMC to organize annual Marigold Festival on Friday

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 08:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that KMC is going to organize the annual Marigold Festival from Friday at the Frere Hall Lawn which will continue for three days.

A large number of citizens will enjoy this festival in the winter season. The entry of citizens to the flower exhibition will be free.

He said this while inspecting the arrangements of the Marigold Festival on Wednesday during a visit to Frere Hall.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Information and Printing and Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers also accompanied him.

Mayor Karachi said that organizing the Marigold Festival is a tradition of KMC, Marigold is a winter flower and it continued its existence for two months.

It is popular among the people in Karachi, after six months of continuous hard work in Pakistan, this flower shows its bloom.

This year again, thousands of colorful Marigold flowers are being decorated on the lawn of Frere Hall attractively for the citizens and it is expected that a large number of people along with their families will enjoy this three-day festival.

Barrister Wahab said that besides developing the basic infrastructure of Karachi, small and big parks of the city are also being improved, and arrangements will be made to keep all the fountains in good condition on the Frere Hall lawn.

Thousands of citizens visit Frere Hall every day and benefit from the facilities here. Frere Hall is the hallmark of Karachi, and the renovation work of this historical building is also going on.

The Mayor of Karachi said that the city plantation work is going on to make it green and beautiful, Pakistan is facing the challenges of climate change so it is important to plant more trees and grow greenery in open spaces.

More Stories From Pakistan