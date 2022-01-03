KMC to organize marigold/plants festival from Jan 7-9

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC's) Parks and Horticulture department was going to hold the second beautiful and colorful marigold and plants festival from January 7 to 9 at the Frere Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC's) Parks and Horticulture department was going to hold the second beautiful and colorful marigold and plants festival from January 7 to 9 at the Frere Hall.

Preparations are in full swing and thousands of marigold flowers have been planted in Frere Hall.

Apart from KMC, various nurseries are also participating in this festival.

The official inauguration of Marigold Festival will be held on January 7 by Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The last Mary Gold Festival was attended by millions of citizens and was appreciated by KMC.

The marigold flower is a winter flower and blooms for a very short time. It is very beautiful, charming and inspiring.

Most of its prominent colors are orange, yellow, white and brown.

It is expected that a large number of citizens will participate in this festival which will be held on the eve of the beginning of the New Year.