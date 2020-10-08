UrduPoint.com
KMC To Provide All Facilities On The Occasion Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Administrator

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is in contact with all the departments concerned and all facilities would be provided to the masses in connection with the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is in contact with all the departments concerned and all facilities would be provided to the masses in connection with the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations.

"I will be monitoring all arrangements myself and all stakeholders would be taken on board," the Administrator said this while talking to delegations of Ahle Sunnat Rabita Council and Dawat-e-Islami at his office here, said a statement.

Dawat-e-Islami delegation was led by Muhammad Yaqoob Attari while coordinator Muhammad Hanif, Owais Raza Attari and Imran Attari were also present on the occasion.

The delegation discussed matter relating to arrangements of Rabi-ul-Awwal's processions.

They said that a large number of people will attend gatherings in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) from Safar 24 to Rabiul Awwal 13, requesting Shallwani to direct for repair of roads, installation of lights and other works around mosques and venues of gatherings.

They also called for completion of ongoing works of roads around Jama Masjid Kanzul Eiman and Green Town, Shah Faisal, at the earliest.

The delegation also invited Shallwani to visit Faizan-e- Madina on which the Administrator accepted the invitation and said that he would visit Faizan-e- Madina and review the necessary arrangements.

He said that peacful and smooth holding of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions would be ensured.

Ahle Suunat Rabita Council's delegation called upon Shallwani to repair roads in Korangi and Malir to facilitate the participants of the processions and assured their full support in this regard.

The Administrator asked the processions' organisers to remain in contact with concerned departments so that their issues could be resolved on priority basis.

Shallwani told the delegations that the KMC would surely perform its duties and facilitate all processions across Karachi.

He hoped that everyone would play its part in peaceful and smooth holding of the processions during Rabi-ul-Awwal.

