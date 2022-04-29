KMC to restore historic Khaliq Dina Hall to its original condition

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that Khaliq Dina Hall on MA Jinnah Road has a historic status and KMC will take steps to maintain and restore this historic place to its original condition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that Khaliq Dina Hall on MA Jinnah Road has a historic status and KMC will take steps to maintain and restore this historic place to its original condition.

This he said on the occasion of his visit to Khaliq Dina Hall.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Sharmeen Obaid Chanay. Senior Director Culture and sports Saif Abbas and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that Khaliq Dina Hall, established since 1906, is of utmost importance in prosecuting Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar and Maulana Shaukat Ali Johar affiliated with Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Khaliq Dina Hall is also known for hosting social and academic events in the city He said that the library here is very old and very valuable books are stored in this library.

The Administrator Karachi said that an exhibition will be organized in the hall on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan in which various pictures and programs related to Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Taamir-e-Pakistan will also be organized.

Barrister Murtaza said that preserving and maintaining the historic buildings and assets of the city is part of the basic responsibilities of the municipality and the municipality wants to fulfill these responsibilities in the best possible way.

He said that in the last few months, the bridges adjacent to PIDC Bridge, Natha Khan Bridge, City Railway Station have been renovated and secured.

He said that street lights have been installed to keep these bridges lit at night.