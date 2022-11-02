UrduPoint.com

KMC To Set Up Portal To Share Information With People About Services : MC KMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Syed Afzal Zaidi on Wednesday said that an online "one stop shop" portal was being established for the citizens of Karachi from where they could get all the information sitting at home.

"This portal is being developed with the support of Sindh Government," Zaidi expressed while addressing a high-level meeting at the central office of fair KMC. On the occasion, heads of departments and other officers of KMC were also present.

The Municipal Commissioner said that with this portal, a common citizen would not be required to visit the office for getting any kind of official information but would be able to get it on his mobile phone or computer through the application.

"If a family wants to go to Safari Park, Karachi Zoo, Landhi Zoo for entertainment, then they can avail the e-ticket facility through this portal," he added.

He said that similarly, the data of all markets and shops under KMC and all information related to municipal utility taxes would be available on the portal. To get the membership of the ground or sports complex in Karachi or any schools, colleges or universities want to organize an event, they can approach the KMC through the application, he added.

He said if any organization wants to use government buildings on commercial basis, the procedure is also available on this portal.

He said that currently,140 departments under Local Government department of Sindh and 70 departments under KMC are being connected to this portal.

Zaidi said that information related to the Department of Land, Charged Parking, Katchi Abadis, E&IP, Municipal Utility Taxes, Sports and Culture, Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, Veterinary and other departments of KMC were available on this portal.

He said that similar information related to lease, transfer, sale deed, NOC for sale and sub-division of land and other challans and fees etc. and matters related to land department would be available on this portal.

He said the people can also get information about the auction and fees of various charged parking sites.

On this occasion, the meeting was told that apart from KMC, Sindh Building Control Authority, District Municipal Corporations, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Karachi Development Authority, Malir Development Authority, Lyari Development Authority, Sindh Excise and Taxation, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, Labour, Human Resource Management, education for Schools and Colleges, board of Revenue, Health Department will also be connected to this portal.

The portal will provide citizens with information about various institutions from a single place.

