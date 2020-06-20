(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said that the monsoon rains is about to start, but cleaning of drains has not started yet, KMC does not have funds for cleaning of drains.

Addressing a press conference at Frere Hall here on Saturday, he said that no funds are being released to KMC, said a statement.

He said that the KMC will not be able to clean Karachi's storm drains due to lack of funds, so the Sindh government is requested to release immediate funds in this regard.

He said that the problem of cleaning rainwater drains needs to be addressed immediately and we have to take practical steps to control the situation in time. KMC is looking to the Sindh government in this regard, he added.

Wasim Akhter said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning and if the cleaning of storm drains is not started immediately, irreparable damage could be done.