KMC Wants To Finalize Project Of Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery: Administrator

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:43 PM

KMC wants to finalize project of Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium was Karachi's most important project that would be Pakistan's biggest auditorium having 1800 seating capacity and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation wanted to complete it at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ):Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium was Karachi's most important project that would be Pakistan's biggest auditorium having 1800 seating capacity and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation wanted to complete it at the earliest.

People of Karachi would be given a gift of auditorium under World Bank's project CLICK, the administrator passed the remarks while presiding over a meeting to review works for Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium here.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture, Sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, project's contractor and others were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that stone was laid for Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium in 1992 but it had been pending for last 30 years.

He said that the cost of the project had been increased considerably due to long delay.

Ahmed said that the area where the auditorium was being established was very important considering that many important organizations were located adjacent to Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium.

The administrator directed the concerned officials to prepare PC-I of the project so that the same could be sent for approval.

He said that Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium would be Pakistan's biggest auditorium where international events would also be held.

Ahmed said that the auditorium could increase Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's revenue in the future.

He said that Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium was asset of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

In a briefing, the administrator was told that covered area of Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium would be 20000 feet having stage of 60 to 70 feet.

