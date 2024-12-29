KMC Works For Timely Completion Of Development Projects In City: Murtaza Wahab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 10:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that Pakistan People's Party believes in the services for the people and the KMC taking steps for timely completion of development projects in the city.
Addressing the opening ceremony of newly constructed roads in Mewa Shah Qaburstan area, Mayor Wahab said neither 'Patang' nor 'Tarazoo' did during their tenures but PPP can solve problems of the people of Karachi.
In 2024, we put KMC on its feet while in the year 2025, projects such as Korangi Causeway, Malir Expressway, new water lines and all development works would be completed, he asserted.
He said that a large number of people are present here which is a proof that people are satisfied with the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party.
He said Peoples Party believes in the politics of work, this project worth millions of rupees has been completed for the welfare of people.
He said when he took over as Mayor Karachi, there were Rs 13 billion pension dues and today KMC had overcome all its losses. He claimed that in next two years people would know what PPP would have done for them.
He said the journey will continue in the same way, we are also repairing the sewage treatment plant in Gutter Baghicha and also set up RO plant considering the suffering of the people, which will be inaugurated soon.
He said large number of people visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to pay homage to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on December 27 for her services to the masses.
Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People's Party in the KMC Council Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan and other elected representatives were also present on the occasion.
