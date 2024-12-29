Open Menu

KMC Works For Timely Completion Of Development Projects In City: Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 10:40 PM

KMC works for timely completion of development projects in city: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that Pakistan People's Party believes in the services for the people and the KMC taking steps for timely completion of development projects in the city.

Addressing the opening ceremony of newly constructed roads in Mewa Shah Qaburstan area, Mayor Wahab said neither 'Patang' nor 'Tarazoo' did during their tenures but PPP can solve problems of the people of Karachi.

In 2024, we put KMC on its feet while in the year 2025, projects such as Korangi Causeway, Malir Expressway, new water lines and all development works would be completed, he asserted.

He said that a large number of people are present here which is a proof that people are satisfied with the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said Peoples Party believes in the politics of work, this project worth millions of rupees has been completed for the welfare of people.

He said when he took over as Mayor Karachi, there were Rs 13 billion pension dues and today KMC had overcome all its losses. He claimed that in next two years people would know what PPP would have done for them.

He said the journey will continue in the same way, we are also repairing the sewage treatment plant in Gutter Baghicha and also set up RO plant considering the suffering of the people, which will be inaugurated soon.

He said large number of people visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to pay homage to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on December 27 for her services to the masses.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People's Party in the KMC Council Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan and other elected representatives were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Water Same Korangi Malir Pakistan Peoples Party December Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

2 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

2 hours ago
 Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

2 hours ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

3 hours ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

3 hours ago
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

4 hours ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

4 hours ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

6 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan