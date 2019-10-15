KMC Works On Chairlift Project In Kidney Hill Park
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:16 PM
Citizens of Karachi would soon have the gift of chairlift journey from Hill Park to Kidney Hill Park near Shaheed-e-Millat Road
This was stated by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar while addressing a ceremony held in the Ahmed Ali Park, Kidney Hill on Tuesday.
Vice Admiral(Retd.) Arifullah Husaini, Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, members of assembly, councilors, district chairman, traders and prominent citizens were also present on this occasion.
Mayor Karachi said that the park will soon be made available for visitors and KMC transforming this hilly site into a city forest with plantation of over five thousand trees.
He appreciated the efforts of the Metropolitan Commissioner of Karachi for this park.
The chairlift will be installed under coordination with the private sector which would prove to be an excellent gift of KMC to citizens of Karachi.