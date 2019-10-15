UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Works On Chairlift Project In Kidney Hill Park

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

KMC works on chairlift project in Kidney Hill Park

Citizens of Karachi would soon have the gift of chairlift journey from Hill Park to Kidney Hill Park near Shaheed-e-Millat Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Citizens of Karachi would soon have the gift of chairlift journey from Hill Park to Kidney Hill Park near Shaheed-e-Millat Road. No such recreational facility was available in the city since the closure of chairlift at the Safari Park and now citizens of Karachi who could not go to Islamabad or Murree would have the same environment in their own city.

This was stated by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar while addressing a ceremony held in the Ahmed Ali Park, Kidney Hill on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral(Retd.) Arifullah Husaini, Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, members of assembly, councilors, district chairman, traders and prominent citizens were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi said that the park will soon be made available for visitors and KMC transforming this hilly site into a city forest with plantation of over five thousand trees.

He appreciated the efforts of the Metropolitan Commissioner of Karachi for this park.

The chairlift will be installed under coordination with the private sector which would prove to be an excellent gift of KMC to citizens of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Islamabad Murree Road Same SITE From

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan among 18 countries participating in Oman ..

5 minutes ago

Allottees of cooperative housing societies to be g ..

5 minutes ago

3 civilians martyred, three others injured in unpr ..

5 minutes ago

Russian President departs UAE

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.