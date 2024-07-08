KMCH to remain on high alert during Muharram: Dr Najaf Ali Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Additional Medical Supranational, Khairpur Medical College Hopital (KMCH), Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah has said the district headquarters hospital would be on high alert on 6th, 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram to provide medical cover to public and to deal with any bigger emergency if needed.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that he himself would monitor working of the staff during Muharram holidays and it has been ensured that every patient would be accommodated as per requirement.

Special arrangements have already been made at filter clinics and emergency department to accommodate patients reaching the hospital.

Dr Najaf Ali Shah that it has been decided that senior level officials including directors would remain present within the premises of the hospital during Muharram holidays while a good number of beds have already been reserved for any emergency.

He added that heads of all departments including medicine, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics and general surgery would monitor working in their respective departments during Muharram holidays and would remain on call.

Till 10th of Muharram, he said that the surgeons, neurosurgeons, anaesthetists and specialists would remain on duty at the allied hospitals while all the ambulances available at the teaching hospitals would be ready to operate immediately in case of any emergency.

The AMS Shah further said that under the disaster management plan, the emergency departments of the teaching hospitals have been equipped with necessary medicines to deal with any unpleasant incident.