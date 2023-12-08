Open Menu

KMC's Council To Meet Again On Dec 11

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

KMC's Council to meet again on Dec 11

The adjourned general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held on December 11 at 3 PM in the Council Hall of the KMC building at M.A Jinnah Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The adjourned general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held on December 11 at 3 PM in the Council Hall of the KMC building at M.A Jinnah Road.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the meeting.

Various issues will be discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Road December

Recent Stories

No substance in former PTI chairman's accusations ..

No substance in former PTI chairman's accusations about illegal immigrants : So ..

2 minutes ago
 US unemployment ticks down as hiring accelerates

US unemployment ticks down as hiring accelerates

1 minute ago
 Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

14 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous cont ..

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous content to respective social media ..

14 minutes ago
 PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Ide ..

PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Identity in India'

17 minutes ago
 Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold min ..

Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold mine protest

18 minutes ago
Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 42 ..

Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

18 minutes ago
 Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

18 minutes ago
 Crackdown conducted against violators of price con ..

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety sta ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin to run again for president in March 2024: ag ..

Putin to run again for president in March 2024: agencies

14 minutes ago
 Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means r ..

Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference

14 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as ..

Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan