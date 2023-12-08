The adjourned general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held on December 11 at 3 PM in the Council Hall of the KMC building at M.A Jinnah Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The adjourned general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held on December 11 at 3 PM in the Council Hall of the KMC building at M.A Jinnah Road.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the meeting.

Various issues will be discussed in the meeting.