KMC's Council To Meet Again On Dec 11
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The adjourned general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held on December 11 at 3 PM in the Council Hall of the KMC building at M.A Jinnah Road.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the meeting.
Various issues will be discussed in the meeting.