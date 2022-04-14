KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Senior Director Estate Department Saeed Akhtar retired from his post on April 14, 2022.

Saeed Akhtar started his career in Karachi as an Assistant Legal Adviser in 1992 and later took over as Senior Director Law.

He also served as Town Municipal Officer of North Nazimabad and New Karachi in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

Saeed Akhtar was given a farewell reception by the KMC Law Department on completion of his term which was attended by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, heads and officers of various departments of KMC.

Paying tribute to his services, Law Advisor Azra Muqeem said that Saeed Akhtar is a capable and hardworking officer and he performed his duties in various departments with honesty, hard work and dedication to serve the citizens.

She said that Saeed Akhtar never spared any effort in discharging his duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Akhtar said that it is a great honor for him for serving the city for so many years.

He said that he tried his best to perform duties in the best interests of Karachi.

He said that arranging farewell party is a good tradition which should be continuedOn the occasion, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi presented him a commemorative shield from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and appreciated his services.