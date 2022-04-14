UrduPoint.com

KMC's Director Saeed Akhtar Retired From Service

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

KMC's Director Saeed Akhtar retired from service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Senior Director Estate Department Saeed Akhtar retired from his post on April 14, 2022.

Saeed Akhtar started his career in Karachi as an Assistant Legal Adviser in 1992 and later took over as Senior Director Law.

He also served as Town Municipal Officer of North Nazimabad and New Karachi in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

Saeed Akhtar was given a farewell reception by the KMC Law Department on completion of his term which was attended by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, heads and officers of various departments of KMC.

Paying tribute to his services, Law Advisor Azra Muqeem said that Saeed Akhtar is a capable and hardworking officer and he performed his duties in various departments with honesty, hard work and dedication to serve the citizens.

She said that Saeed Akhtar never spared any effort in discharging his duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Akhtar said that it is a great honor for him for serving the city for so many years.

He said that he tried his best to perform duties in the best interests of Karachi.

He said that arranging farewell party is a good tradition which should be continuedOn the occasion, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi presented him a commemorative shield from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and appreciated his services.

Related Topics

Karachi North Nazimabad April Post From Best

Recent Stories

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine ..

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

14 minutes ago
 Police to take strict action against fugitive and ..

Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

14 minutes ago
 UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

14 minutes ago
 Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons d ..

Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons deputy speaker for April 15

18 minutes ago
 Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million year ..

Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million years found in south China

18 minutes ago
 PRC to train people to deal with natural calamitie ..

PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.