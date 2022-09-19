UrduPoint.com

KMC's Fire Brigade Timely Action Controlled Blaze In Candle Production Factory: Murtaza

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a candle manufacturing factory caught fire in Ibrahim Haidari Block F Korangi on Monday, which was successfully extinguished by the fire brigade of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on time

Murtaza, in a statement on Monday, said that as soon as the fire was reported, six fire tenders and two water bowsers were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

He said that the fire blaze in Ibrahim Hyder's factory was big, and if it was not controlled on time, there was a risk of fire spreading further to the adjacent warehouse, but the fire brigade controlled it on time.

He said that the fire brigade officials remained at the affected site till the cooling process was completed and the whole situation was monitored.

