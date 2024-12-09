KMC's General Council To Meet On Dec 12
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The postponed general meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, under the chairmanship of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be held on December 12, at 2:30 pm in the Council Hall of the KMC Building, at M. A Jinnah Road.
The meeting will discuss the remaining items from agenda number 3 and the items included in the supplementary agenda issued on September 30.
