KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The postponed general meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, under the chairmanship of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be held on December 12, at 2:30 pm in the Council Hall of the KMC Building, at M. A Jinnah Road.

The meeting will discuss the remaining items from agenda number 3 and the items included in the supplementary agenda issued on September 30.