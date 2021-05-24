(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that KMC's budget for the next financial year will be based on facts and will focus on city development and provision of facilities.

"Development works would be given priority while unnecessary expenditures would be decreased. Sindh government has been requested to pay pension and retirement dues to the employees," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting with officials of the Finance Department.

On the occasion, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Finance and Accounts Rashid Nizam, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Budget Nasir Mahmood, Director Welfare Mahmood Baig, Director Finance Wasi Usmani and other officials were also present.

Ahmed urged the officers that the budget for the next financial year should be realistic with more focus on providing basic amenities to the citizens. "Issues of KMC Should not stand in the way of better payment of local government facilities. As far as possible a strategy should be adopted to solve the financial and administrative matters of the employees in a better and more transparent manner," he added.

He said that every effort was being made to ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions to the employees so that the administrative budget should not be spent on any other period under any circumstances.

The Administrator said that balance between development and non-development expenditure will be maintained in the budget of next financial year. "Non-development expenditure will be further reduced as compared to previous years and available resources will be spent on improving the city. Every effort will be made to complete the works undertaken under the development program in a timely manner," he said.

He added that budget documents should be finalized and budget recommendations and estimates be finalized in full coordination with all departments of KMC.

He said that the provision of basic local government services to the citizens could be made possible only by adopting a better and comprehensive financial and administrative strategy. To provide maximum facilities as much as possible, he said that finance officers should formulate correct policies keeping in view their experience which would improve the performance of the institution and reduce the problems. "The financial sector is the backbone of any institution so it has to play its due role," Ahmed added.