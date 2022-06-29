Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday presented the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's budget of over Rs 32.21 billion for the financial year 2022-23 with a Rs 16.12 million surplus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday presented the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's budget of over Rs 32.21 billion for the financial year 2022-23 with a Rs 16.12 million surplus.

The Administrator presented the budget at a press briefing here at Khaliq Dina Hall.

The total receipts in the budget was Rs. 32.21 billion while the total expenditure was estimated at Rs 32.19 billion.

Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Director Budget Nasir Mahmood Ishaq , Senior Director HRM Imtiaz Abro, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present during presentation of the budget.

According to the budget book total receipts were expected to be Rs 32.212 biilion including current receipts of Rs. 26.61 billion, capital receipts of Rs. 0.5 billion abd District ADP Funds of Rs. 5 billion.

The grant from the Sindh government including OZD share would be Rs 18.6 billion and in terms of current and arrears from the provincial government in the head of Entertainment Tax, Rs 200 million were expected to be transferred to the KMC.

Liabilities of Rs 1.85 billion on K-Electric were also expected to be given to the KMC.

Similarly, Rs 1477.613 million revenue is expected from Land Enforcement, Estate, Katchi Abadi, PD Orangi and Charged Parking.

The total expenditures were estimated at Rs 32.195.

In terms of repair and maintenance, Rs. 271.38 million were earmarked while development projects are estimated at Rs. 2.72 billion.

In the budget for the next financial year, Rs. 8677.48 million had been allocated for pension fund, miscellaneous expenses and bailout package. Similarly Rs 5756.25 million were fixed for medical and health services; Rs 3943.03 million for municipal services; and Rs. 2079.01 million for Engineering Department.

In the budget of next fiscal year Rs. 1422.005 million had been earmarked for Land Enforcement, Estate, Katchi Abadi, PD Orangi and Charged Parking.

Rs 1184.42 million were fixed for Parks and Horticulture Department; Rs 973.45 million for Culture, sports and Recreation; Rs898.49 million for Finance and Accounts (MUCT); Rs 184.23 million for Law Department; and Rs 888.58 million for CLICK project.

In the budget for the financial year 2022-23, Rs.500 million were allocated for development works including improvement of roads, sidewalks, sewerage line, bridges and intersections.

Similarly, Rs.250 million were earmarked for management of street lights on major roads, Rs.172 million for improvement of infrastructure.

An amount of Rs 115.68 million was set aside for purchase of ventilators and other medical devices in KMC hospitals; Rs 100 million for development of KMC Parks, Rs 85 million for improvement of Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and purchase of new animals.

The KMC had also allocated Rs 80 million for tree plantation on major roads.

The Administrator Karachi said that no new tax was imposed in the budget.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the solar energy park at Kidney Hill would be operational by the end of July to deal with the energy crisis, which would generate 365,000 units of electricity to illuminate street lights in the city.

He said that efforts were being made to improve KMC's revenue system so that the next mayor does not have to face the unavailability of funds.

He said that ADP funds were being utilised for the city improvement, adding that KMC land records had been computerised for the first time.

"My goal is that whoever is the mayor or Administrator should do a better job, this is our city and we need to move forward," he added.

The Administrator said that renovation of 20 more parks in different areas will be completed in the next three months.

"We have built a park in Clifton Cantonment but the fee is being collected by the cantonment itself. To solve these problems, there should be a centralized revenue authority in the city," said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Zoo and Safari Park had been improved and it increased the revenue of KMC.

He said that f the fire brigade had been connected to 1122 emergency system, adding that in the next phase, 15 helpline will also be connected in a few days.

Earlier, comparison and other details between KMC's budget for the last and the next financial years were given through slides presentation.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi while referring to the preparation of the budget said that this year the focus had been on further improving the recovery targets.

He said that in terms of development work, the target has been achieved 100 percent. "Efforts are being made to make further improvements next year," the Municipal Commissioner said.