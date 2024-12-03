KMC's Task Force Took Action Against Illegal Animal Slaughtering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's Task Force of the Veterinary Services Department successfully carried out operation against illegal and unauthorized animal slaughtering at various locations in Liaquatabad here.
The actions were taken on the instructions of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a statement on Tuesday.
During this operation, the Task Force seized 246 kilograms of beef from different areas of Liaquatabad and deposited it at Karachi Zoo and Alamgir Welfare Trust.
The operation against illegal slaughtering was supervised by the Senior Director of Veterinary Services and the Director of Veterinary Services, with the participation of the relevant staff.
The Senior Director of Veterinary Services stated that under the guidance and instructions of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the crackdown on illegal animal slaughtering will continue in Karachi to ensure the provision of meat to citizens in accordance with regulations and hygiene standards.
