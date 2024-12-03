Open Menu

KMC's Task Force Took Action Against Illegal Animal Slaughtering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM

KMC's Task Force took action against illegal animal slaughtering

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's Task Force of the Veterinary Services Department successfully carried out operation against illegal and unauthorized animal slaughtering at various locations in Liaquatabad here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's Task Force of the Veterinary Services Department successfully carried out operation against illegal and unauthorized animal slaughtering at various locations in Liaquatabad here.

The actions were taken on the instructions of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a statement on Tuesday.

During this operation, the Task Force seized 246 kilograms of beef from different areas of Liaquatabad and deposited it at Karachi Zoo and Alamgir Welfare Trust.

The operation against illegal slaughtering was supervised by the Senior Director of Veterinary Services and the Director of Veterinary Services, with the participation of the relevant staff.

The Senior Director of Veterinary Services stated that under the guidance and instructions of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the crackdown on illegal animal slaughtering will continue in Karachi to ensure the provision of meat to citizens in accordance with regulations and hygiene standards.

Related Topics

Karachi Alamgir From

Recent Stories

AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan

AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan

3 minutes ago
 Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers ..

Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest

3 minutes ago
 LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

15 minutes ago
 Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need f ..

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..

3 minutes ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

15 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

19 minutes ago
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

19 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

19 minutes ago
 PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

33 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

33 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

33 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan