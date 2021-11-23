UrduPoint.com

KMC's Team Visits Karachi Zoo

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:44 PM

KMC's team visits Karachi Zoo

A special team consisting of officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation visited Karachi Zoo and collected information about the food provided to the animals, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A special team consisting of officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation visited Karachi Zoo and collected information about the food provided to the animals, here on Tuesday.

The team visited the Karachi Zoo on the special directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a statement.

The spokesperson of KMC said that the Karachi Zoo has animals feed enough for a week for the animals. Some miscreants were spreading propaganda about Karachi Zoo to achieve their nefarious aims and politics was being carried out by spreading negative news.

He said that thousands of citizens visit the zoo every day for leisure and observe the animals closely. He also expressed satisfaction over the health and diet of the animals.

He said old images are being circulated on the social media and no food shortages had occurred at the zoo.

The spokesperson said that the supply of meat, fruits and vegetables given to the animals on daily basis is continuing and even if the concerned contractor stops the supply of food, one week's food is available in the Karachi Zoo store. While the Karachi Metropolitan Zoo Department also has the authority to arrange the animal feed itself.

Karachi Metropolitan spokesman said that if this negative propaganda was not stopped then legal action would be taken against such individuals and entities.

"People who feel that animals are not being fed at Karachi Zoo and Safari Park are invited to come to the zoo and find out for themselves," he said.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has strongly directed the director of the zoo that any negligence regarding animal feed and health will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Karachi Social Media Visit

Recent Stories

EDB, ADFD sign MoU to support companies by way of ..

EDB, ADFD sign MoU to support companies by way of lending programmes, guarantees ..

4 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sig ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sign MoU at Expo 2020 Dubai

19 minutes ago
 Japan to Spend $5.2Bln for Construction of Semicon ..

Japan to Spend $5.2Bln for Construction of Semiconductor Plants - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Government Ministers in UK, a country of 60 millio ..

Government Ministers in UK, a country of 60 million people and having 50 times m ..

5 minutes ago
 Issue of conferences also came under discussion du ..

Issue of conferences also came under discussion during the cabinet meeting، The ..

5 minutes ago
 Yemen war impacts will have killed 377,000 by year ..

Yemen war impacts will have killed 377,000 by year's end: UN

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.