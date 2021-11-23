A special team consisting of officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation visited Karachi Zoo and collected information about the food provided to the animals, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A special team consisting of officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation visited Karachi Zoo and collected information about the food provided to the animals, here on Tuesday.

The team visited the Karachi Zoo on the special directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a statement.

The spokesperson of KMC said that the Karachi Zoo has animals feed enough for a week for the animals. Some miscreants were spreading propaganda about Karachi Zoo to achieve their nefarious aims and politics was being carried out by spreading negative news.

He said that thousands of citizens visit the zoo every day for leisure and observe the animals closely. He also expressed satisfaction over the health and diet of the animals.

He said old images are being circulated on the social media and no food shortages had occurred at the zoo.

The spokesperson said that the supply of meat, fruits and vegetables given to the animals on daily basis is continuing and even if the concerned contractor stops the supply of food, one week's food is available in the Karachi Zoo store. While the Karachi Metropolitan Zoo Department also has the authority to arrange the animal feed itself.

Karachi Metropolitan spokesman said that if this negative propaganda was not stopped then legal action would be taken against such individuals and entities.

"People who feel that animals are not being fed at Karachi Zoo and Safari Park are invited to come to the zoo and find out for themselves," he said.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has strongly directed the director of the zoo that any negligence regarding animal feed and health will not be tolerated.