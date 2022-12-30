PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has hailed approval of Khyber Medical University (KMU) by College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) to impart FCPS training in the subjects of Public Health (Community Medicine), Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Zia Sarhadi said with approval from CPSP, KMU has become the first medical institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to impart FCPS training and degree program in basic medical sciences.

The decision will serve as a milestone in teaching of medical sciences in the province as students of the region who earlier used to go to other cities will get the facility in their province.

Sarhadi said KMU under the dynamic leadership of its Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq is fast heading towards achievement of its goal of becoming a leading university in the country in health education and research fields.

He expressed the hope that students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will benefit from measures taken by KMU for providing modern training and education in all the health related fields.