UrduPoint.com

KMMU's Approval For Imparting FCPS Training In Community Medicine Hailed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has hailed approval of Khyber Medical University (KMU) by College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) to impart FCPS training in the subjects of Public Health (Community Medicine), Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Zia Sarhadi said with approval from CPSP, KMU has become the first medical institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to impart FCPS training and degree program in basic medical sciences.

The decision will serve as a milestone in teaching of medical sciences in the province as students of the region who earlier used to go to other cities will get the facility in their province.

Sarhadi said KMU under the dynamic leadership of its Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq is fast heading towards achievement of its goal of becoming a leading university in the country in health education and research fields.

He expressed the hope that students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will benefit from measures taken by KMU for providing modern training and education in all the health related fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Zia-ul-Haq Khyber Medical University National University All From

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.