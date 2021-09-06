UrduPoint.com

KMS Executive Director Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 09:40 AM

KMS Executive Director Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service (KMS), veteran journalist and intellectual, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, has passed away in Islamabad. He was 67.

Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam had been admitted to a hospital in Islamabad for the past over a month and breathed his last on Sunday night.

He left behind his widow and a daughter.

Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam belonged to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He did his LLB from Kashmir University, Srinagar, in 1975 and MA urdu from the same university in 1980. During his student life, he worked as Nazim-e-Aala (president) of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba in IIOJK from 1979 to 1984.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Student Jammu Srinagar Same Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

8 hours ago
 &#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UA ..

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UAE&#039;s future: Rulers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.