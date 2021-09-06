KMS Executive Director Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service (KMS), veteran journalist and intellectual, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, has passed away in Islamabad. He was 67.

Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam had been admitted to a hospital in Islamabad for the past over a month and breathed his last on Sunday night.

He left behind his widow and a daughter.

Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam belonged to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He did his LLB from Kashmir University, Srinagar, in 1975 and MA urdu from the same university in 1980. During his student life, he worked as Nazim-e-Aala (president) of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba in IIOJK from 1979 to 1984.