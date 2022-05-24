KMU Academic Council holds its 25th meeting

The 25th meeting of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Academic Council was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia ul Haq in the senate hall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The 25th meeting of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Academic Council was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia ul Haq in the senate hall.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Dr. Zia ul Haq, while addressing the participants, said that the academic council was a very important decision making forum of the University where issues and policies related to different levels of academics, examinations and admissions were discussed and important decisions were taken. He said that the leading and constructive role being played by the KMU academic council in Medical and Allied Health Sciences was commendable.

He directed the concerned deans and heads to seek the approval of the respective institutional forums before bringing all matters relating to academics to the academic council otherwise such agendas would not be discussed.

In the context of the construction of new purpose-built building of KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, it was agreed to increase the number of seats in the college from a minimum of 150 to a maximum of 200 and the principal of the college in this regard had directed to meet the needs of the faculty and infrastructure as per guidelines of Pakistan Medical Commission.

The meeting also approved a post graduate diploma in Psychological Medicine at KMC / KTH, a certificate course in Diabetes at KMU-IPH and a professional diploma course in healthcare quality and risk management.

The additional controller examinations also presented a number of TORs and guidelines regarding annual examinations, rescheduling of examination date sheets, appointment of examination supervisory staff and inspectors, prevention and control of unfair means during exams which were approved unanimously with minor modifications.

However, regarding the semester system examinations, it was decided that since the guidelines of HEC are very clear in this regard, their implementation will be ensured.

In accordance with the nature of the use of unfair means in exams, it was decided that in addition to the traditional penalties, students will be required to plant at least 15 plants in their respective institution, donate blood, finance students in need as well as penalties ranging from confiscation of mobile phones, financial fines, cancellation of paper and even lifetime disqualification from examinations were also decided unanimously.

The meeting also approved the opening of new Allied Health Sciences campuses at Bannu, Karak and Abbottabad districts, and formation of committees to review various academic programs.

The meeting was attended by Pro VC Dr. Lal Khattak, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Dr. Jawad Ahmed, Dean Allied Health Sciences Dr. Haider Darain, Dean Health Profession education Dr. Omar Hayat, Additional Controller Examinations Syed Hafeez Ahmed, Additional Director Academics Muhammad islam, heads of various institutions, and other members.