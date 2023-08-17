KMU adopts zero tolerance policy for harassment, plagiarism and corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A Grade-18 lecturer of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was forced to resign after being found guilty of harassment.

It is worth mentioning that the anti-harassment committee in KMU is very active and immediate action is taken on receiving complaints from the staff and students of various cadres, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Furthermore, there is absolutely no room for plagiarism in the KMU as evidenced by the dismissal of a Grade-21 professor with the approval of the University's Syndicate in recent days. At the same time, recently a class 4 employee was also dismissed from service after being found guilty of corruption.

Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq has said that it was his mission to make the University a transparent and corruption-free institution, and in this regard, he would neither accept any pressure nor act expediently.

He said we have adopted a policy of zero tolerance for sexual harassment, plagiarism and corruption in KMU, which is strictly implemented.

He said that the University's Harassment Committee was working in a transparent environment and the complaints received were immediately acted upon. Any form of sexual harassment has no place in KMU's constituent and affiliated institutes and is not acceptable under any circumstances, he underlined.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that within a few days, a Grade-21 professor was found guilty of plagiarism, a Grade-18 lecturer was accused of sexual harassment and a class 4 employee was removed from service for financial embezzlement. These are the practical proofs and examples of making KMU an ideal university in every aspect, he added.

He said that without a culture of "Reward and Punishment", no society could survive or develop. The KMU is a rapidly developing modern medical university where special attention is paid to teaching and research as well as the promotion of best ethical values, he said and added that the University was trying to fulfill public aspirations and all the staff here was working as a family and a team.