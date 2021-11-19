KMU, Aims Hospital organizes event in connection with World Diabetes Day

Khyber Medical University Institute of Public Health (KMU-IPH) and Aims Sugar Hospital Peshawar Friday organized an awareness session in connection with World Diabetes Day

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Prof. Dr. Najma Siddiqui of Birmingham University UK, Dr. Sana Ajmal, Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer Aims Sugar Hospital, Dr. Asnaf Qadir from USA, Saba Tanveer, Director IPH Dr. Saima Afaq, President Public Health Association Dr. Saima Abid and large number of health professionals and students.

The session aimed to create awareness among people about diabetes and precautionary measures to control its spread.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that in past they focused curative aspects of diabetes instead of awareness and precautionary measures to control spread of ailment.

He said that diabetes can be controlled by following certain precautionary measures and adopting healthy habits.

Prof. Dr. Najma Siddiqui, Dr. Sana Ajmal, Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, Dr. Jawad Ahmed and Miss Saba Tanveer also addressed the event.