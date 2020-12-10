UrduPoint.com
KMU Announced Revised Schedule For MBBS And BDS Annual Examination

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

KMU announced revised schedule for MBBS and BDS Annual Examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced revised schedule for MBBS and BDS 1st, 2nd 3rd 4th and Final Annual Professional Annual Examinations in the light of guidelines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and National Command and Control Center Islamabad.

According to the new schedule issued by KMU Examinations Department, the annual examination of MBBS first professional will be started simultaneously from January 12, Third Professional on January 19, Fourth Professional on January 29 and Final Professional MBBS from January 28, 2021 at Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar, Rehman Medical College Peshawar, Pak International Medical College Peshawar, North West school of Medicine Peshawar, Jinnah Medical College Peshawar, Al-Razi Medical College Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical College Abbottabad, Women Medical College Abbottabad, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan, Saidu Medical College Swat, Swat Medical College Swat, KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, Bannu Medical College Bannu, Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan, Gaju Khan Medical College Swabi and Nowshera Medical College Nowshera.

Whereas BDS 1st Professional Annual Examination will be started from 13th January, Second Professional on 14th January, Third Professional on 15th January and Final Professional BDS Annual Examination from 29th January 2021at Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Women Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Rehman College of Dentistry Peshawar, Khyber Medical University Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat and Bacha Khan College of Dentistry Mardan.

Meanwhile, KMU Controller of Examinations has said in his statement that if a candidate wants to appear for the examination at the examination center near his residence instead of his respective college, such candidates have to appear for the examination through the respective colleges.

They can take the exam at their nearest examination center by submitting a written application ten days in advance to the Controller of Examination through their respective colleges.

He said that all the arrangements have been made for all the above mentioned examinations and these examinations will be conducted under the prescribed SOPs which will be strictly implemented therefore all the candidates should strictly follow the SOPs in their own wider interest.

He also hoped for every possible cooperation with the examination staff during the examinations.

