KMU announces admissions in Public Sector Medical & Dental Colleges of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU), being the admitting university, Tuesday announced the online application process for admissions in MBBS and BDS programs session 2019-20 in all public sector medical / dental colleges of the province.

According to the schedule issued by the directorate of admissions, application process have been started for admissions against various categories seats of ten medical and four dental public sector colleges of the province, and last date to apply for admission online would be September 30, 2019, whereas medical board of disabled candidates would be meet on October 4, Hifz-e-Quran Test on October 7-8, display of provisional merit list on October 15 and final merit list would be displayed on October 23, 2019.

It is worth mentioning that the admission process would be completed against various categories of seats including open merit, self-finance, Merged Area Districts / FATA, backward areas, disabled, minorities, Over Seas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Army public school (APS) victims and Afghan nationals.

As per the eligibility criteria the candidates who seek to take admission in the public sector medical / dental colleges must have passed obtaining minimum 70% marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate or F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent qualification from any BISE in Pakistan or abroad and who have secured 60 % marks in the ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019, while for admission in MBBS 70 % and BDS 60 % aggregate marks is the minimum eligibility criteria, however as per PM&DC letter No 45-Ad-R/Council-2019/319354 dated 09.08.2019.