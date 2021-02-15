UrduPoint.com
KMU Announces Interview Schedule For Placement Of Candidates In Public Sector Medical Colleges Of KP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced interview schedule for placement of candidates in public sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This schedule has been announced in light of the decision taken by the provincial government which has approved enhancement of seats in various medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this effect to finalize the admission process well in time a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, whereas secretary to Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, health department Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dy. Director Admissions KMU Arshad Khan and Additional Director I.T Muhammad Sohail were also attended the meeting.

According to the decisions of the meeting interviews for placement of the OPEN merit candidates will be held on 17th and 18th February 2021, whereas against vacant seats in general self-finance interviews will take place on 19th February 2021.

List of vacant seats in different colleges has already been displayed on KMU ADMISSION PORTAL | KMU Admission Portal.

In a press release issued by KMU admission section has said that all those candidates desirous to be upgraded/shifted to colleges falling within their aggregate score should reach multi-purpose hall, main campus, KMU, Phase 5, Hayatabad, Peshawar at 09:00 am sharp. They are also directed to strictly follow the Covid-19 SOPs as issued by National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), Islamabad.

As per the decided schedule the open merit candidates from merit No. 206 to 700 will appear in the placement interview on 17th February 2021, candidates from merit No. 701 to 1100 on 18th February, and general self-finance candidates from merit No. 64 to 450 will have to appear in the interview on 19th February, 2021.

