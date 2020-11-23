UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMU Announces Revised Schedule For Admission In Allied Health Science

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:00 PM

KMU announces revised schedule for admission in allied health science

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has extended the admission dates in various fields of Allied Health Sciences.

According to a press statement issued here on Monday, extension in admission dates for DPT, BS Nursing, BS Paramedics, BS Speech and Language Pathology, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Prosthetics and Orthotics and BS Public Health, has been done due to Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as well as on the demand of applicants and parents.

This extension has been made in connection with admissions in the three campuses i.e Peshawar, Swat and Kohat.

According to the details released by KMU Directorate of Admission as per the new schedule, aspiring candidates can now submit their applications till November 27.

Objections on admissions or merit list can be submitted till December 3, final merit list will be released on December 7, admission interviews will be held between December 8 and 11.

Eligible candidates will be able to submit their fees by December 16, while regular classes for the new session will begin from December 21 at the respective campuses.

Meanwhile, instructions issued by the KMU directorate of admissions said that the extension of dates have been made to ensure Corona SOPs and at the request of students and parents which will not be further extended. Therefore, all the aspiring candidates for admission have been directed to submit their application forms along with original receipt ofRs 3000/= to be paid as admission processing fee in MCB banks within the stipulated dates in the concerned institutes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Kohat November December Khyber Medical University All From MCB Bank Limited Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recove ..

21 minutes ago

RCB issues notices to 70 non license holder trader ..

1 minute ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

2 minutes ago

Three persons injured in cylinder blast

2 minutes ago

France ex-president Sarkozy goes on trial for corr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.