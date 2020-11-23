KMU announces revised schedule for admission in allied health science

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has extended the admission dates in various fields of Allied Health Sciences.

According to a press statement issued here on Monday, extension in admission dates for DPT, BS Nursing, BS Paramedics, BS Speech and Language Pathology, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Prosthetics and Orthotics and BS Public Health, has been done due to Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as well as on the demand of applicants and parents.

This extension has been made in connection with admissions in the three campuses i.e Peshawar, Swat and Kohat.

According to the details released by KMU Directorate of Admission as per the new schedule, aspiring candidates can now submit their applications till November 27.

Objections on admissions or merit list can be submitted till December 3, final merit list will be released on December 7, admission interviews will be held between December 8 and 11.

Eligible candidates will be able to submit their fees by December 16, while regular classes for the new session will begin from December 21 at the respective campuses.

Meanwhile, instructions issued by the KMU directorate of admissions said that the extension of dates have been made to ensure Corona SOPs and at the request of students and parents which will not be further extended. Therefore, all the aspiring candidates for admission have been directed to submit their application forms along with original receipt ofRs 3000/= to be paid as admission processing fee in MCB banks within the stipulated dates in the concerned institutes.