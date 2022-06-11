KMU announces significant reduction in fees for Afghan students

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Khyber Medical University on Saturday announced significant reduction in fees for Afghan students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University on Saturday announced significant reduction in fees for Afghan students.

According to a notification issued here, this historic decision to reduce fees will give a new impetus to Pak-Afghan relations, said Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq.

Reduction in fees will provide opportunities for Afghan students to continue their education, Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq added.

All medical and dental colleges managed by KMU have been reduced to Rs. 7,50,000 for Afghan students. Afghan students in KMU and medical and dental colleges will now be charged only Rs.

50,000 instead of Rs. 800,000, announcement.

The request for reduction of fees was made by Afghan officials in a recent meeting with the Vice Chancellor of KMU. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in a letter has issued orders to KMU to charge an annual fee of Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 800,000 from Afghan students.

It should be noted that an annual fee of Rs 800,000 was fixed for Afghan students from the current session but now reduction has been made to strengthen Pakistan and Afghanistan relations at one hand besides enabling Afghan students to conduct their education in Pakistan without facing any hardship.

