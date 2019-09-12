KMU announces subject GRE Test in Health Profession Education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced to hold subject GRE test in Health Professions education on September 27 at KMU Academic Bloc Hayatabad, Peshawar.

In a press statement, it is notified that all those PhD candidates, who have not qualified in the previous Subject GRE conducted at IHPE&R for PhD in Health Professions Education, are eligible to register for this test.

In addition, it is important to mention that fresh candidates who wish to seek admission in PhD in the coming sessions and have passed their MHPE are also eligible to appear in the exam.

This Subject GRE is valid for 02 years. The Subject GRE will be a written exam, which will comprise multiple-choice questions MCQs).

In the said test there will be 70 percent subject questions and 30 percent English and Analytical (As per the HEC criteria); however passing score of the institutional subject GRE is 70 percent, which will be strictly followed. The candidates who want to appear in the exam are required to submit the exam fee and register in the student's affairs section of the IHPER-KMU before the examination date.