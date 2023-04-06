KMU approves additional seats for PWDs in medical, dental colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq on Thursday approved the allocation of additional seats for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in public sector medical and dental colleges.

Additional seats have been created for admission to all health academic professional programs including Nursing, Physiotherapy, Allied Health Sciences and Pharma D, in addition to the already reserved seats.

The VC said that as directed by the governor, children with disabilities would not be charged any fee for admission in medical, and dental colleges on open merit or reserved seats.

Governor Ghulam Ali said that students with disabilities would be able to get medical education on reserved seats in medical and dental colleges. "It is our sincere wish that they should not be left behind in any educational field including medical," he remarked.

He added that children with disabilities deserve all the joys of life like other citizens.