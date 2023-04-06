Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

KMU Approves Additional Seats For PWDs In Medical, Dental Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KMU approves additional seats for PWDs in medical, dental colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq on Thursday approved the allocation of additional seats for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in public sector medical and dental colleges.

Additional seats have been created for admission to all health academic professional programs including Nursing, Physiotherapy, Allied Health Sciences and Pharma D, in addition to the already reserved seats.

The VC said that as directed by the governor, children with disabilities would not be charged any fee for admission in medical, and dental colleges on open merit or reserved seats.

Governor Ghulam Ali said that students with disabilities would be able to get medical education on reserved seats in medical and dental colleges. "It is our sincere wish that they should not be left behind in any educational field including medical," he remarked.

He added that children with disabilities deserve all the joys of life like other citizens.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Ghulam Ali Khyber Medical University All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

53 minutes ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

5 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.