KMU arranges awareness session on drug abuse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) anti-tobacco and drug control committee in collaboration with the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Khyber Medical University (IPS-KMU) Peshawar and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday organized an awareness session on "drug abuse" to spread awareness amongst the students about the harmful effects of drugs cause.

The Deputy Director ANF KP Wajid Yousaf was the chief guest, while the Dean of Basic Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Robina Nazli, Registrar KMU Inamullah Khan, Director IPS Dr. Sami Siraj, Chief Proctor KMU Dr. Haji Bahadar, faculty and a large number of students were also present at the occasion.

The Deputy Director of ANF KP Wajid Yousaf gave the introduction of the ANF and the countering areas where the ANF is deployed on the ground. He then shared certain alarming facts and figures about the drug's production and usage.

He shared that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) calculates that more than 800,000 Pakistanis between the ages of 15 and 64 use heroin regularly. It is also estimated that up to 44 tons of processed heroin are consumed annually in Pakistan.

He highlighted the several causes observed in the young generations to go towards drug addiction.

The main reasons include weakness in faith, depression, peer pressure, unintentional dependency on medicines, and lack of self-control.

The Deputy Director emphasized that drug abuse has grown from an essential domestic problem into a national and global threat. ANF as a force will leave no stone unturned to curb this menace and will fight against all odds to secure our next generation.

He imperatively held the strengthening of faith as the practical solution for curbing drug abuse.

He made recommendations of self-belief, self-control, reduction in communication gaps, strong family bonding, self-awareness and involvement in healthy activities as a workable way out to counter the drug's inclination.

He suggested treating a drug addict as a patient and always being empathetic during his rehabilitation process.

The chief guest asked the young students to pledge not to be diverted by any wrong company and to always uphold the esteem of their faith and their family.

He assured the participants of complete support and cooperation from the force and emphasized the role of educational institutes in the societal space to save the future of Pakistan from the curse of narcotics by highlighting "education as a weapon against drugs" within the ambit of "shape" strategy.

While talking to the session Dr. Sami Siraj and Dr. Haji Bahadar highlighted challenges posed to youth, the role of society, and academic institutions against drug abuse.

They said performance anxiety and peer pressure emerged as core causes of addiction among young students. They said that keeping society safe from drug addiction is a shared national responsibility.

They emphasized that drug abuse has grown from an essential domestic problem into a national and global threat. The experts said a completely drug-free society is the guarantee of a bright future for the young generation.

The experts said that addiction to narcotics must be eradicated from its roots to safeguard the youth and prosperity of Pakistan.

They emphasized the causes of effects of drug abuse. Drug use can be reduced through public awareness seminars and campaigns.

Experts recommended there should be awareness of the dangerous effects of narcotics in the youth of Pakistan. At the end of the session, a walk was also held, whereas Registrar KMU presented the chief guest with the university's souvenir, and certificates of appreciation were also awarded to the members of the organizing committee.