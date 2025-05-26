KMU Bans Meals, Refreshments During Thesis Defense To Ease Financial Burden On Scholars
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, has announced a significant decision to abolish the informal tradition of hosting lunch or dinner during thesis defenses or viva examinations for MPhil, Master's and PhD programs.
Recognizing the increasing financial strain on research scholars—especially during the final stages of their academic journey, which already involves expenses such as publication, printing and other academic requirements—Prof Dr Zia ul Haq declared that expecting students to bear the additional burden of meal hosting is inappropriate and unnecessary.
As per the new policy, no research scholar will arrange any form of meals or refreshments during thesis defense or viva proceedings.
The Vice Chancellor stated that this decision aims to promote a supportive, respectful, and financially sustainable academic environment, particularly during these times of economic hardship.
All relevant departments and responsible staff have been directed to ensure strict and immediate compliance with this policy.
Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq further stated that this initiative will not only encourage a culture of simplicity, transparency, merit, and contentment at the university but will also significantly reduce the unnecessary financial pressure on students and their parents from underprivileged and middle-income backgrounds.
