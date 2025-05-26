Open Menu

KMU Bans Meals, Refreshments During Thesis Defense To Ease Financial Burden On Scholars

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KMU bans meals, refreshments during Thesis Defense to ease financial burden on scholars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, has announced a significant decision to abolish the informal tradition of hosting lunch or dinner during thesis defenses or viva examinations for MPhil, Master's and PhD programs.

Recognizing the increasing financial strain on research scholars—especially during the final stages of their academic journey, which already involves expenses such as publication, printing and other academic requirements—Prof Dr Zia ul Haq declared that expecting students to bear the additional burden of meal hosting is inappropriate and unnecessary.

As per the new policy, no research scholar will arrange any form of meals or refreshments during thesis defense or viva proceedings.

The Vice Chancellor stated that this decision aims to promote a supportive, respectful, and financially sustainable academic environment, particularly during these times of economic hardship.

All relevant departments and responsible staff have been directed to ensure strict and immediate compliance with this policy.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq further stated that this initiative will not only encourage a culture of simplicity, transparency, merit, and contentment at the university but will also significantly reduce the unnecessary financial pressure on students and their parents from underprivileged and middle-income backgrounds.

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority f ..

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities

7 minutes ago
 e& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI G ..

E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'

7 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

22 minutes ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

22 minutes ago
 Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remai ..

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreig ..

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..

37 minutes ago
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

52 minutes ago
 From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan