UrduPoint.com

KMU Celebrates 74th Independence Day With Traditional Zeal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

KMU celebrates 74th Independence Day with traditional zeal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A colorful Independence Day ceremony was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Saturday in which apart from flag hoisting ceremony, the students of different institutions performed the national anthem and presented tableau, national songs and skits Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq graced the ceremony as the chief guest, while Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, renowned ENT specialist Prof. Dr. Mohib Ullah, Member KMU Senate Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, Dr. Mehboob ur Rehman, Heads of various Institutions, faculty, admin staff and large number of students attended the event.

Addressing the function, the Vice Chancellor said that Pakistan was achieved after the immense sacrifices of our forefathers who sacrificed their precious lives for freedom. He urged the students to stand firm for the stability and defense of the country and remain united for the development and prosperity of the nation as well as for the challenges of the future.

He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges from the very beginning of its existence but as a result of 73 years of hard work and struggle, today Pakistan stands at an important place where improvement was being seen in various fields.

Prof. Zia ul Haq said that today reminds us to what extent we have succeeded in achieving the goals on the basis of which an independent Muslim state was established under the enthusiastic leaderships of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said, our youth have always faced all the difficulties and dangers facing the nation with courage and steadfastness. "Today, we reaffirm our commitment to remain steadfast and to embrace every challenge and make the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline as beacon for us," he added. He hoped that our youth would play a leading role in tackling all the challenges, especially the corona pandemic and various public health related diseases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Gold Khyber Medical University Muslim Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves results of 4th editio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves results of 4th edition of Federal Government Custom ..

3 minutes ago
 Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on bo ..

Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on boom

29 minutes ago
 KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

31 minutes ago
 Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Che ..

Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Cheema

31 minutes ago
 Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 KPEZDMC celebrates Independence Day

KPEZDMC celebrates Independence Day

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.