KMU celebrates 74th Independence Day with traditional zeal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A colorful Independence Day ceremony was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Saturday in which apart from flag hoisting ceremony, the students of different institutions performed the national anthem and presented tableau, national songs and skits Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq graced the ceremony as the chief guest, while Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, renowned ENT specialist Prof. Dr. Mohib Ullah, Member KMU Senate Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, Dr. Mehboob ur Rehman, Heads of various Institutions, faculty, admin staff and large number of students attended the event.

Addressing the function, the Vice Chancellor said that Pakistan was achieved after the immense sacrifices of our forefathers who sacrificed their precious lives for freedom. He urged the students to stand firm for the stability and defense of the country and remain united for the development and prosperity of the nation as well as for the challenges of the future.

He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges from the very beginning of its existence but as a result of 73 years of hard work and struggle, today Pakistan stands at an important place where improvement was being seen in various fields.

Prof. Zia ul Haq said that today reminds us to what extent we have succeeded in achieving the goals on the basis of which an independent Muslim state was established under the enthusiastic leaderships of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said, our youth have always faced all the difficulties and dangers facing the nation with courage and steadfastness. "Today, we reaffirm our commitment to remain steadfast and to embrace every challenge and make the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline as beacon for us," he added. He hoped that our youth would play a leading role in tackling all the challenges, especially the corona pandemic and various public health related diseases.