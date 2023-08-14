KMU celebrates 76th Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A colorful ceremony was organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar in connection with the 76th Independence Day on Monday.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, dean basic medical sciences was the chief guest while Director Academics Dr. Zille Huma, President of KMU Welfare Society Dr. Mujibur Rahman, faculty, admin staff, and many students were also present on this occasion.

The event started with the unfurling of the flag on the lawn of the university and a salute to the national flag by the security guards of the university, after which the participants recited the national anthem together.

Apart from speech competitions, documentaries, skits, and national songs were presented at the event, and quiz competitions were organized among children which were highly appreciated.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq Vice Chancellor of KMU said that celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm is a sign of living nations.

He said that our forefathers got Pakistan after immense sacrifices and hardships and now protecting this trust is our shared national responsibility.

He said, we celebrated the 14th August Independence Day in all constituent and affiliated campuses of KMU with great zeal and enthusiasm.

He said that it is necessary to study the poetry of Allama Iqbal who has given us the true message of freedom in his poems to know the value and price of freedom.

Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq congratulated the KMU Welfare Society and the students of IPMR and Khpal Kore orphanage for organizing the best program and hoped that other institutions would also ensure the organization of such constructive and positive activities.

The chief guest appreciated the performance of the students who performed well in debate competitions, national songs, and skits and cut the Independence Day cake with them.