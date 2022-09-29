KMU celebrates World Pharmacist Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) organized an event to celebrate World Pharmacist Day.

The purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of pharmacists in society including providing awareness about pharmacy to the students.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq was the chief guest, while Pro vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Lal Muhammad, Registrar Professor Dr. Muhammad Salim Gandapur, Director IPS Dr. Sami Siraj, Dr. Abdul Wahab and Dr. Jehanzeb Afridi also attended the event.

It is worth mentioning that every year World Pharmacist Day is commemorated with the goal of highlighting and advocating the pharmacist's contribution to health improvement.

The occasion of World Pharmacy Day serves as a reminder to honor all medical specialists who provide their services with empathy and understanding.

While talking to the ceremony Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the unique experience of KMU in unifying all the health sectors under one umbrella was showing results in the form of availability of better medical services to society.

He said the purpose of the establishment of KMU was to give equal importance to all health sectors and under the same thought, in the last fifteen years, apart from MBBS and BDS institutions have been opened in the fields of basic medical sciences, physiotherapy, nursing, public health, health professions education and pharmacy. He said that the series of admissions has been started in the pharmacy since last year, which has yielded encouraging results.

Prof. Zia said pharmacy had special importance in developed countries and it was an important component of the health system. Pharmacy had a significant importance in clinical as well as industry and research and in this context there were vast opportunities for the development of our young pharmacists.

He urged young pharmacists to devote their talents to tackling the challenges of various diseases through research.

Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak, Dr. Abdul Wahab, Dr. Sami Siraj, and Dr. Jahanzeb Afridi also addressed the event and highlighted the importance and various aspects of pharmacy in detail.